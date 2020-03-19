CLINTON — The grant pool for spring grants that will be awarded by the Clinton County Development Association has been reduced by $50,000.
The Clinton County Development Association voted 5-4 Wednesday to reduce the spring grant pool by $50,000, from $410,000 to $360,000. Board Directors Jerome Burken, Kim Clausen, Ed Hupfer, Brenda Kay and Les Shields voted in favor of lowering the grant pool by $50,000. Directors Tom Fullerton, Dave Sivright, Matt Stammeyer and Peg Wolf voted against the motion.
Shields referenced the Wild Rose Casino shutting down effective Tuesday. He said with the indefinite closure, there will be a financial impact to the bottom line of the CCDA budget. Shields suggested the CCDA lessen the spring grant pool and review the organization’s finances before the fall grant round.
“If we do not lower the maximum grant amounts in both spring and fall grants, we’re going to be upside down dipping into some account somewhere in order to try to cover the spring and fall grants,” Shelds said. “And even more so if we get into what we talked about earlier with trying to help the Wild Rose Casino employees.”
Fullerton suggested the CCDA consider delaying a decision until the April meeting. He said the CCDA may know more at the April meeting regarding what the future holds. He added the CCDA does not know the potential impact.
Wolf believes the Wild Rose Casino will be closed for at least a couple months, referencing the way coronavirus has affected other countries. Wolf asked if the projects are going to dwindle in the current economy since people and clubs are not meeting. She believes the CCDA will not see as many grant requests at the end of the fall. She is also concerned funds could be taken away from the CCDA to be used for emergency funds at the state level if they decrease the funds and hold on to them until the fall.
“I don’t know if that’s possible or not but what if something comes down through the summer saying ‘OK, now you guys have to reallocate all that money to non-casino counties to help them with this crisis,’” Wolf said. “And so I’m like we’ve got these grants now. We’ve got the ability to pay for them now.”
CCDA Administrative Agent Jennifer Gutierrez said the organization received 36 grant applications for the spring grant cycle. The grants request over $1.4 million.
