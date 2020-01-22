CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association has approved the reduction in the maximum award for spring and fall grants.
The Clinton County Development Association on Wednesday approved a motion to reduce the current maximum grant award, which had been $100,000, to $75,000. There will still be a 25% match requirement to be considered for a grant.
The recommendation to reduce the maximum grant request award was made by the subcommittee tasked with looking into the issue, Director Tom Fullerton said.
“We came to the conclusion that one of the unintended consequences of raising the limit to $100,000 has been that (with) a lot of high scoring, smaller grants haven’t made it into the money,” Fullerton said. “So we think one approach to correcting that would be to go back to the prior limit that we had in Fund B, which was $75,000.”
A committee was appointed to review grants and grant applications. The committee will also look into whether there should be grant categories. Board Director Kim Clausen at last month’s meeting suggested the board consider separating grant funds and allocating them by group. Pools of funds could be set up for groups such as fire departments, education, recreation and tourism.
