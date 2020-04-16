CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association on Wednesday agreed to continue the evaluation process for spring 2020 grants but to defer funding decisions until the May board meeting.
Clinton County Development Association Director Brigham Tubbs, who was chairman of the grant screening committee, said the CCDA received 36 grant applications for the spring grant pool. Nine applications were disqualified. He said that leaves 27 applications to move on to the review committee. The total of all 36 grant applications was over $1.4 million.
The Clinton County Development Association last month voted 5-4 to reduce the spring grant pool by $50,000, from $410,000 to $360,000. CCDA Board Director Les Shields last month referenced a financial impact to the bottom line of the CCDA’s budget, with the indefinite shutdown of the Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Clinton due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Shields on Wednesday said he did not consider the $120,000 the board has each year to do a special, multiyear grant up to $100,000 a year. He said he is willing to reconsider the motion to reduce the spring grant pool by $50,000. However, he said he would stand hard to impose a moratorium on special grants for the rest of this year.
Board Director Tom Fullerton believes the CCDA should suspend all grants until the casino is reopened. Fullerton will be surprised if the Wild Rose Casino is reopened by May 1. He said the budget is based on 2020 revenues, stating they do not know what 2020 revenues are going to be until the casino is reopened.
“Until we know that number, we shouldn’t be awarding grants,” Fullerton said.
Tubbs said the current year’s grant pools are based on what the CCDA expects revenue will be for the year. Tubbs supported keeping the grant process moving forward but deferring funding. He conceded it is not ideal for the applicants but believes it is the prudent thing for the CCDA to do with the stop of cash flow.
Board President Matt Stammeyer believes it would be appropriate to let the grant applicants know that as of now the funding may be delayed. Board Administrative Agent Jennifer Gutierrez said grants are usually announced in June. She said they would inform the applicants the funding process may be delayed beyond June.
