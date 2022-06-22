CLINTON — Following the merger of the Clinton Regional Development Corp., Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, and Clinton Convention & Visitors Bureau in March, the newly formed Grow Clinton has taken over the marketing and promotion of a 345-acre industrial park located in Clinton.
Adjacent to U.S. 30 and the Clinton Municipal Airport, the Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park provides immediate access to the Union Pacific Railroad east-west mainline. In 2016, the Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park received its Certified Site designation from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
“The site certification process is intense,” said Andy Sokolovich, president & CEO of Grow Clinton. “Not only is it an investment of time, but there’s also a cost associated with the dozens of reports, studies, mapping, and management of the process. However, it’s well worth it, as the effort sets us apart from the competition.”
Iowa’s Certified Sites program parallels a typical site location process. A credentialed Iowa Certified Site has accumulated relevant site-related data and documentation and is designated development ready, he said.
In preparation for the Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park recertification, the Grow Clinton team applied for a grant through the Clinton County Development Association in spring 2022. Recently, Grow Clinton received notice that it was awarded $32,063.
Grow Clinton will leverage the funding to complete the necessary steps toward recertification, ensuring that the park remains development ready and continues to attract prospective employers to the region.
The Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park recertification will be completed in July.
