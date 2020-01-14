FULTON, Ill. — Schmaling Memorial (Fulton) Public Library will host a Census hiring event from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 24.
A 2020 Census recruiter will be on hand to answer questions and speak to individuals about Census job opportunities. You can browse Census jobs and apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.
Some of the available jobs are recruiting assistants, office staff, supervisors and Census takers, with pay starting at $15.50 per hour.
