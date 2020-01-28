FULTON, Ill. — The Schmaling Memorial (Fulton) Public Library will host Census hiring events from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 6 and 20.
A 2020 Census recruiter will be on hand to answer questions and speak to individuals about Census job opportunities.
Browse Census jobs and apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs. Some of the available jobs are recruiting assistants, office staff, supervisors and census takers, with pay starting at $17.50/hour plus mileage.
