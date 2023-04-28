DEWITT — A custodian at Central DeWitt High School recently found three vape pens hidden inside a bathroom’s ceiling tiles.
On another occasion, a vape pen was discovered hidden inside a trash can.
Use of vapor-based electronic cigarettes — and other vapor-based products that typically contain nicotine — is an issue among the halls of the high school, administrators say.
The pens come in all shapes and sizes and include a liquid-heating element that creates vapor to inhale.
Central DeWitt High School Principal George Pickup said policing the products, which are small, essentially odorless and quickly evaporate — is exceedingly difficult.
“We’re chasing rumors,” he said when addressing the district’s school board recently. “We are not ignoring it. When we get word (about possible illegal activity) we are investigating it.”
Often, Pickup said, by the time administrators hear about a student’s alleged use and inquire about it, the student has discarded whatever paraphernalia they may have had. Officials conduct searches of clothing, lockers and cars; Pickup said that doesn’t always yield results, adding kids find hiding places both inside the school and on their person.
“We check pockets. We can’t do a strip search, and that’s where they are at. They are there. I know they are … Some of those kids laugh in our faces,” Pickup said. “We weren’t trained in educational leadership classes on (searching for drugs), but things have changed in our world.”
If a student is found with a vape product in their possession, the school calls School Resource Officer Justin Witt to intervene, who can issue a citation and fine. Penalties range from $70 for the first offense to $335 for the third and subsequent offenses.
Witt said citations have been issued to students in the high school and middle school and, in one case, the intermediate school, where vape products were found on an 11-year-old multiple times.
Drug in schools
The use of vape products in school started about 10 years ago, Pickup said, but drug use has always been prevalent to varying degrees. Vape pens have essentially replaced cigarettes, Superintendent Dan Peterson said, because they are much easier to conceal and don’t create a strong odor.
On occasion, schools officials said they smell marijuana in the bathrooms. They opted to lock the bathrooms on the north side of the high school atrium during the day because students were retreating there to engage in such activities, Pickup said.
Pickup said administrators also discovered a student had used cocaine in a school bathroom.
Vaping, though, is by far the more prevalent issue. Use in the last 3-4 years has become rampant to the point where Witt considers it an epidemic. Some of the vape pens contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychoactive substance, Witt said.
“This is dangerous,” Pickup said. “(Kids) don’t know what’s in them. And they admit to that.”
In an effort to control the situation, the school board and administrators discussed adding more cameras to the property, primarily in the high school parking lot, an area Pickup said, “gets a lot of action.”
Peterson said the school has explored the idea of installing vape detectors — similar to smoke detectors — in the hot spot areas, like bathrooms, that would alert administrators if the substance is detected. To install a network of the detectors in the high school in middle school would cost an estimated $32,000.
However, Peterson admitted, such a system is not perfect.
“The problem is a lot of times you might walk into a bathroom and there’s 12 kids in there with detectors going off, what do you do?” Peterson said.
Videos on social media offer tips on how to use vape products and avoid detection, said Jill Kleppe, the school’s Juvenile Court liaison officer.
Sometimes, the best way to catch students using vape products is with a sniff test.
“You walk into a boys restroom in the high school and it smells like they’re baking cakes in there,” Witt said. “What does a high school boys restroom usually smell like? You can walk in there and it’s like sunshine and rainbows (if vapor is present).”
Cameras positioned outside bathrooms are sometimes used to narrow down possible perpetrators using substances in the latrine.
At an April school board meeting, administrators and the board discussed the possibility of buying a metal-detecting wand that can find concealed vape pens, which have metal components.
So far this school year, administrators have dealt with seven cases of in-school vape use involving eight students. In 2021-22, 30 such cases were discovered involving 21 students.
In most cases, the students were caught in the act by staff, Pickup said.
Students vape for a myriad of reasons, including stress relief, addiction and the pressure to fit in, Pickup said.
“Peer pressures have changed. Social media influencers might be more influential than peers,” Pickup said. “Peer pressure is insurmountable.”
The act is typically done in the bathroom or outside of the school building after hours, but sometimes students obtain products that can conceal their vaping to the point where they take draws in class, Peterson said.
Some products come in packages as small as a Chapstick tube. Concealment tactics, including sweatshirts with internal canisters that can be drawn from through the sweatshirt’s hood strings, are available on the open market. Vape product manufacturers have catered their products to kids, Witt said, with flavors including Fruity Pebbles and fruit juice.
Stop the smoke?
Fines, Witt said, are not a deterrent.
“Kids have no concept of money,” he said. “Does a citation to an 11-year-old really work? When I’m citing an 11-year-old, I’m really telling the parents to get their act together.”
Witt doesn’t believe students are obtaining the materials from parents. The most likely sources, he said, are the internet, siblings and older students who sell to them.
“This is a problem in every school,” he said. “It’s everywhere and running rampant.”
He believes there are two possible solutions that could curb the drug’s use: Early — and often — education, and congressional intervention.
When vaping first hit the mainstream, neither law enforcement or school administrators anticipated them being a widespread issue, so they weren’t part of standard anti-drug education.
“If we knew it was going to be such an epidemic as it is now, I’d start teaching presentations to the intermediate school. We’re just catching up now. If we get (the younger kids) the education now, hopefully we can combat this in the next couple of years. It’s going to take some time.”
He would like to see lawmakers intervene by regulating flavors and marketing materials aimed at kids. In presentations at the school, Witt said he teaches kids to be aware of targeted marketing.
“We have all these fruity colors and gummy bear flavors, it’s obvious,” Witt said. “But where is the government on this one?”
