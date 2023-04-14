The Iowa National Archery in the Schools Program Coach of the Year Award is not determined by the quantity of votes a coach receives.
Rather, the winner is selected based on the quality of his or her nominations, and what parents of student participants – or the students themselves – have to say about their coaches and why they think the recognition is warranted.
All of those nominations — of which there were over 450 this year — come across the desk of Zach Benttine, the Iowa NASP Coordinator.
The nomination that stood out to Benttine this year detailed a specific archer’s struggles with school, and how being involved in the program made the student feel like they finally belonged to something.
For the first time, archery allowed the student to be part of a team, which enabled them to open up more socially and essentially, change their life for the better, the nomination said.
That student credited their coach and his leadership skills for creating a welcoming and fun program, and that coach was Ed Vance, of the Central DeWitt Archery Club.
Benttine said he met Vance shortly after Benttine was hired as the Iowa NASP Coordinator in December 2019. He made the drive from Des Moines to DeWitt to gain experience with how tournaments work in Iowa.
Benttine noted he began to look forward to his conversations with Vance throughout the year.
“His dedication to show his students the world of archery is amazing,” he related. “This award was introduced last year to spotlight one coach a year who goes above and beyond … that’s Ed.”
It was at the 2023 Iowa Bullseye State Tournament, in Des Moines, earlier this month, when Vance was presented with a plaque for his dedication to the program he built from the ground up at Central DeWitt.
Vance admitted he wasn’t aware such an award even existed; that is, until Benttine casually mentioned he’d “received a few nominations.”
Yet, it wasn’t until he was at the awards ceremony capping off this year’s state competition that Vance’s suspicions were heightened.
“One thing that tipped me off is that a lot of people (from Central DeWitt) seemed to be hanging around for the award,” he said with a smile as he modestly shook his head. “It was a pretty emotional thing for me. I’m not really an emotional person, but I felt choked up to know that so many people supported me.”
Those are the people — the parents; his family; his fellow coaches who, like him, run the program strictly on a volunteer-basis; the students; the school administrators; and the maintenance department — who Vance credits for enabling him to run a program that has grown by leaps and bounds since its inception in 2018.
Building a program
In the spring of 2019, at the conclusion of the program’s first year taking part in competitions, Vance said he was inspired to start the club while at a Fourth of July parade in Bellevue.
He noticed a float pass by bearing a sign that read, “Bellevue Archery,” and riding on that float were a bunch of kids.
“At that point, I didn’t even know archery clubs for kids existed,” Vance said at the time. “But I thought it would be cool to have one.”
As someone who had been an avid bowhunter for 10 years and competed in 3D archery leagues (the practice of shooting at 3-dimensional foam animal targets) and tournaments, Vance was excited at the idea of sharing his enthusiasm for the sport with students.
After asking a lot of questions and with no equipment at all, he approached several organizations for monetary grants, including the Central DeWitt Educational Foundation, Whitetails Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, the Grand Mound Sportsmen’s Club and Walmart.
Superior Plumbing, in Eldridge, made and donated bow racks.
He also enlisted the help of volunteer coaches, who helped his vision become a reality.
More than 70 students signed up to participate when the club was established. Now the roster includes the names of 120 archers. Vance said he anticipates the club will be pushing 140 student participants for the 2024 season.
No one is more surprised than Vance at how the program almost immediately took on a life of its own.
“When I started this, I thought I might have 12 kids,” he related. “I had no idea. I did not foresee it blowing up like it has.”
Destined to succeed
Yet some people, including Renee Meier, whose sons, Jacob and Brady, compete on the team and whose husband, Matt, is a coach, said she knew under Vance’s diligent direction, the program was destined to succeed.
“Ed had the vision to get archery into the schools,” Meier shared. “He also had a great group of volunteer coaches who also share a love of archery. Ed wants the kids participating to enjoy and have fun with the sport.
“We have been with Ed after a tournament, watching the NASP website for the results … the excitement and nerves he has every Saturday are real, because he cares. He wants the kids to succeed. Ed won this award because he, along with the other coaches, care and the kids know it.”
Andy Johnston, who also is a coach, is president of the archery club and whose sons, Lucas and Lane, both have participated in the Central DeWitt Archery Club since fifth grade, also knew Vance’s tenacity and passion for the sport would generate exceptional results.
“He will do anything it takes to help the archers improve, whether it’s getting archers mentally prepared or physically ready to compete,” Johnston noted. “Whenever I ask Coach Vance about something, his answer always is, ‘Does it make them shoot better?’
Among Vance’s accolades, Johnson said, are 145 individual personal records, 79 Top-10 tournament finishes, nine Top-3 tournament team finishes, three tournament team records, 31 individual state qualifiers and two, Two-Tier state qualifying teams this season.
“Coach Vance deserves this award for all the time and effort he has put into this club and with its archers to make it what it is today,” Johnson said.
Vance humbly defers to his family and coaching staff when it comes to taking credit for any success the students or the program itself has enjoyed thus far.
“I’d like to thank my wife, for allowing me the time to do this,” he said of his spouse and Central DeWitt Assistant Superintendent Jen Vance. “Our club secretary and treasurer, Julie Robinson, I wouldn’t want to do this without her. And our coaches: Andy Johnston, Robert Schladetzky, Aaron Meyers, Matt Meier, Jason Fuglsang, Bryan Robinson, Robert Paasch and Angela Hofer.
“We’ve got so many kids invested — their time, their energy — we don’t want to let them down. Our coaches are working with them one-on-one, developing relationships with them. For some of these kids, (archery) is the only thing they feel like they can do,” Vance said. “The goal, at this point and as it’s always been, is to create as many opportunities for these kids and put a bow in as many kids’ hands as we can. Then, we want them to perform at the state tournament.”
Kate Howes writes for The DeWitt Observer.
