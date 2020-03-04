DEWITT — The Central DeWitt High School instrumental program will present a concert AT 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center.
The band program splits into two concert bands during the second semester.
The concert band (ninth grade) will perform Claude T. Smith’s “Variations on an English Folk Song,” “Flourish for Wind Band” by Ralph Vaughn Williams, Frank Ticheli’s “Earth Song,” Arthur Frackenpohl’s concert march “Assembly March,” and will conclude its portion with Robert W. Smith’s “Red.”
The symphonic band (grades 10-12) will perform Jack Stamp’s arrangement of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Thom Ritter George’s multi-movement work “First Suite in F,” Aaron Perrine’s “Inner Sanctum,” and Jan Van Der Roost’s concert march “Orion.” The concert will end with Robert W. Smith’s “Paradiso.”
The concert bands are led by director of high school bands, Josh Greubel.
Last fall, the 120-piece Marching Sabers Pride participated in the IHSMA State Marching Band Festival and performed its fall show “Hendrix Who?!” The tunes played were “Fire,” “Baba O’Riley,” “Purple Haze” and “Pinball Wizard.”
The band earned a Division II Excellent rating for the performance.
Also, 13 Central DeWitt instrumental students auditioned for the All-State Music Festival at Washington High School. Colleen Klostermann, a junior, earned the distinction of first alternate on trumpet. This meant she was an All-State level musician, but the region only had so many folders.
Being accepted as an All-State musician is the highest musical honor a high school student can obtain.
