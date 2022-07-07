DEWITT - Former Central DeWitt Intermediate School Principal Bill Petsche is replacing the recently retired Terri Selzer.
However, his role will be quite different than that of Selzer, who operated as the assistant principal at the high school and middle school.
Petsche’s official title will be Central DeWitt Middle School principal, but with that will come additional responsibilities that other principals in the district aren’t tasked with.
“It is a smaller building with smaller (student population) numbers, but with those additional duties it makes a lot more sense,” said Superintendent Dan Peterson.
In addition to operating as principal, Petsche will oversee the high school’s career technical education programs, which will grow once Clinton Community College constructs its CTE center in the Crossroads Unlimited Business Park.
Petsche will also oversee the district’s special education department and develop an apprenticeship program.
However, Petsche’s job description isn’t the only one that’s changing.
Jered Birt, who has operated as the HS/MS activities director, will work exclusively in the high school as an AD/assistant principal role.
“With Bill being there, really, there isn’t a need for Jered to be at the middle school,” Peterson said. “So, he can be in the high school and serve as a backup to (High School Principal George) Pickup for attendance and discipline and those things.”
The final domino to fall in the new administration lineup is the appointment of Carl Small, who will, starting next year, operate as the middle school physical education teacher and middle school activities director.
Pickup will operate as the principal at the high school, and newly hired Spencer Lueders, a Bryant native, is the new principal at the Intermediate School. Mike Miller will continue as principal at Ekstrand.
Peterson said the new alignment will highlight each person’s strengths.
“I don’t know why we didn’t think of this sooner, but it seems to make more sense,” Peterson said of the new lineup.
One less bus route?
Last month, Central DeWitt Director of Operations Brent Rheingans said the district’s bus-driver situation was dire. There weren’t enough drivers to fill the routes.
That fact hasn’t changed. To prepare for next year, Rheingans said one route was eliminated from the schedule, and other routes were reconfigured to account for it.
“We have zero applying,” Rheingans said of the search to hire more drivers. “To finish the school year, we modified the routes … to see if we could do it. And it was pretty successful.”
Rheingans said the new routes didn’t raise seat time for any student by more than five minutes.
Another possibility floated in past discussions was the consolidation of in-town routes or stops. The district typically configures its in-town routes so no student has to cross Sixth Avenue or 11th Street to get to the bus.
Rheingans said right now the district is in a “holding pattern” on that prospect until registration occurs.
“We can’t combine until then, but getting kids to school by 8 a.m. is tough right now,” Rheingans said.
He said he expects to provide another update to the school board at the July meeting.
In other business, the board:
• Discussed the hiring process of a K-12 media specialist, a position that hasn’t had a full-time person in place in over a year. Tammy McClimon came out of retirement for a portion of this year to fill the gap.
“We’ve had four applicants (for the position),” Peterson said. “I’m not sure we’ll have one by the fall. I don’t want to see it go that direction, but that’s where we might be at in the fall.”
• Approved an update for the student fee structure. The only increase is for meal fees, which increased between 10-20 cents depending on the student and time of day. The cost of an extra milk went up a nickel.
• Approved a list of curricular purchases that included textbooks, online learning resources and workbooks. Some are new tools and some are renewals from last year. The purchases totaled $93,405 and will be paid by various funding sources including the school’s general fund, grants, and Title IV. Included in the purchases is: A program called Panorama, which teachers can use as a social/emotional screener for students by issuing surveys asking about classroom climate; A program called Xello that will help students formulate their four-year educational plans; And a new 11th-grade sociology book called “Sociology: A Down-to-Earth Approach.” The book’s description online explains, “The text’s investigative approach to topics, such as issues of sex and gender, the sociological impacts of technology, and the future of education, will help you gain a better understanding of society and yourself.”
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's editor.
