DEWITT — Jen Vance, assistant superintendent for the Central DeWitt Community School District, introduced the results of new statewide assessments that students took last spring.
The Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress replaced the former Iowa Test of Basic Skills that is intended to be administered to every student in grades 3-11. The assessments will generate reports that will provide a new baseline referred to as Iowa School Performance Profiles.
All three grade levels — the intermediate, middle and high schools — received an overall performance rating of “commendable.” The middle school received the highest overall numerical score in the district, scoring 59.87 out of 100. That is above the state average of 54.94.
Within each grade level, subgroups are evaluated. And within each subgroup, various performance “measures” also are evaluated.
The “growth” measure of one of the Individual Education Program groups in the intermediate school was the only one in the district to receive “targeted” status.
Developed by Iowa Testing Programs at the University of Iowa for the state of Iowa, students in grades 3-11 took the new tests for the first time in spring 2019. Results of school district assessments recently were released by the Department of Education to schools, parents and other stakeholders.
Officials continue to caution educators against comparing a school district’s results from the new assessment with the results of the former assessment. However, the state is able to compare a district’s results from the first ISASP with other districts’ results to issue an overall performance rating and to “target” an area that is lagging behind state averages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.