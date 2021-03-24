DEWITT — Despite a drop in enrollment, the Central DeWitt Community School District’s tax rate should remain virtually identical to that of a year ago.
The rate will be put to a public hearing at noon April 6, after which it can be approved by the school board.
The proposed tax rate for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which begins July 1, is $14.087 per $1,000 in valuation. It marks a slight reduction from the $14.093 rate during the 2020-21 fiscal year. If approved, it will be the fifth year in a row that the district’s tax asking has decreased.
Schools are funded primarily by a combination of property tax revenues and state funding.
While the tax rate is holding steady, other numbers that determine the district’s revenues are all over the board.
One of the key factors in determining the school’s funding provided by the state is certified enrollment. The certified enrollment count is taken on the first day of October every year, or the following Monday if the first falls on a weekend. The Central DeWitt’s enrollment from the 2020-21 school year – used for the 2021-22 fiscal year – is 1,462, which is 16 students lower than the year prior. It’s the first enrollment decrease for the school since 2015. The absences were primarily caused by students who opted out of instruction due to COVID-19 pandemic safety concerns.
“Our enrollment decline was less than the number of students we had opt out of attending school,” said district superintendent Dan Peterson. “Had that not happened, our enrollment would have likely been up. We hope those 16 students come back.”
Another key metric used to determine state funding is state supplemental aid. Funding is generated on a per-pupil basis. Each year, the state legislature determines the percentage of growth – or additional funding – it will allocate to school districts. This year, that number is 2.4%, the largest increase since 2015.
Despite that increase in state funding, the Central DeWitt district’s revenues are predicted to increase only by $154,622, the lowest number since 2018-19, when state supplemental aid increased by only 1%.
“Little decreases in enrollment can really affect our financial picture,” said Central DeWitt Business Manager Cyndie Johnson.
In other business, the board:
• Set a public hearing for April 6 at noon to solicit public comments on a proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget amendment. The amendment details new spending estimates for the current fiscal year of an additional $3.2 million. Amendments like this one do not affect the tax rate.
• Approved the personnel report that included the recommendation to hire Katie Irwin as a special education teacher at the middle school and as an assistant varsity volleyball coach; the resignation of Craig Reuter as high school science teacher; the hiring of Amber Norman as special education associate at Ekstrand Elementary; the retirement of Sharon Rathjen as substitute bus driver; and the hiring of Ryan Uttech and Carly Small as an IEP (individual education plan) associate for a student athlete during the spring sports season.
• Approved an agreement with the University of Northern Iowa that will allow UNI students to work as student teachers for the 2021-22 school year.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
