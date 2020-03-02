DEWITT — Both the Central DeWitt and Northeast school districts held their school board meetings at the same time Feb. 20.
Jered Birt, the assistant principal for the Northeast middle/high schools, usually attends the school board meetings in Goose Lake.
But on Feb. 20, he attended the Central DeWitt meeting.
If he had been there by accident, it would have been somewhat understandable. Birt used to teach and coach in DeWitt, and he still lives in DeWitt.
But it wasn’t an accident. Birt has been hired to replace Kurt Kreiter, who has announced his intent to step down from his position as the Central DeWitt’s athletics director, effective July 1.
Kreiter, who has spent the past eight years as AD, had spent the previous 28 years coaching and teaching in DeWitt. Birt knows he has some big shoes to fill.
“I’m very excited to be back here after being gone for six years,” Birt said. “I had the privilege to have Mr. Kreiter mentor me, and to be able to coach alongside of him.
“I’ve spent the past six years trying to grow and to gain as much knowledge and expertise in the hopes of returning to the community I love,” Bird added.
At Northeast, Birt stepped in as an interim athletic director to fill the time between an outgoing AD and an incoming one.
Kreiter and Central DeWitt Community School District Superintendent Dan Peterson both alluded to being “very impressed” by the growth Birt has exhibited personally and professionally during his tenure at Northeast.
Peterson noted that there were 35 candidates for the position, six of whom were interviewed, prior to the decision to select Birt.
In a related matter, Kreiter noted that one of the things that Birt will have to wrestle with is that the athletics department historically does not generate enough revenue to pay for its expenditures, primarily from travel costs, paying officials, etc.
However, Kreiter believes the district will save about $25,000 in annual transportation costs after it joins the Mississippi Athletic Conference this fall.
