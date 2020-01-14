MORRISON, Ill. — The Whiteside Forum will host Norm Moline, Augustana professor of geography, emeritus, who will speak about “China and the U.S.: Understanding China through a Comparative Lens” on Jan. 23.
This event will be in the Program Room of the Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St. Morrison, starting at 6:30 p.m. and will include time for a question-and-answer session.
This is your opportunity to better understand common misconceptions we have about the Chinese and what they might think of us. Moline began Augustana’s Overseas Term in 1974 and was a co-director of the program for 36 years. He was the first to bring students from an American university into post-Mao era China and has visited the country 40 times between 1977 and 2019.
All Whiteside Forum events are free and open to the public. For more information about this and future Forum programs, contact Marc Adami at 815-772-4949 or ardami@mchsi.com.
