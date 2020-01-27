CLINTON — For anyone who’s ever wondered whether bariatric surgery for weight loss is an option for them, advanced GI, bariatric and general surgeon Amar Chiruvella will present two free community programs called “Bariatric Surgery 101” at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11 and 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
Both presentations will be in the MercyOne Clinton Medical Center’s lower-level conference room A, 1410 N. Fourth St., Clinton.
During these special programs, Dr. Chiruvella will discuss bariatric procedures such as sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass, which patients qualify for bariatric surgery, and outcomes to expect from these procedures.
Done laparoscopically, or in a minimally invasive manner, these procedures have been shown to eliminate or decrease medications needed for high blood pressure and diabetes within a year following surgery for patients who make specific lifestyle changes. They’ve helped numerous people achieve their weight loss goals and lead a healthier life.
“Over the past decade, bariatric surgery has turned out to be one of the best medical tools available to treat obesity and its associated symptoms,” Chiruvella said. “In my opinion, while the decision to undergo surgery is definitely hard, living with obesity and its consequences is a lot harder.”
For more information about this presentation and to reserve your seat, call MercyOne Specialty Care at 563-244-5900.
