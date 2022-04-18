CLINTON - Clinton High School Class of 1977 will hold its 45th class reunion on Saturday, June 25 at the Wild Rose Casino and Resort's banquet hall.
The event will be from 6 p.m. to midnight. Entertainment will be provided by Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Bowman, Pickney and Evans.
Members of the class are asked to provide their updated contact information by emailing clintonhighschoolclassof1977@gmail.com. Registration for the event is online at http://ClintonIowa77.reunionmanager.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.