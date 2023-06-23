CLINTON — As demolition crews continued to clean up debris from the old Clinton High School’s demolition earlier this week, they stumbled upon a piece of the school’s past.
Under the rubble, they found the cornerstone, placed 103 years ago, and a time capsule with items from Wednesday, Aug. 18, 1920.
Ed Tauber’s crew discovered the cornerstone in the northeast corner of the building. Nobody knew it was there because the high school’s 1969 addition, constructed after the 1968 Clinton High School fire, was built up against the exterior of the 1920 building.
As a worker scooped up the rubble, the excavator’s bucket tipped over the stone and the crew was able to see it.
It’s a square stone on which the names of the architects who designed the building are engraved, alongside the 1920 date. Inside the cornerstone they found the Aug. 18, 1920 editions of both the Clinton Herald and the Clinton Advertiser.
“We’re going to save the cornerstone but inside it were these two papers. That’s how they saved it at the time, it was almost like a time capsule,” Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said.
The Clinton Advertiser, which closed eight years after the 1920 edition was sealed, is in better condition as it was tucked inside of the Clinton Herald’s copy.
“We’re going to try to at least salvage the Clinton Advertiser copy, the Herald copy is a little bit too worn out,” DeLacy said.
The newspapers had similar articles, including information about Tennessee passing a women’s suffrage bill.
Along with these two papers there was also what appeared to be business cards for Charles E. McMahon, who was the acting chairman of the building committee, as well as the former president of the Clinton School Board.
There was also supposed to be a list of school directors and officers but those did not seem to stand the test of time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.