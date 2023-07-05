CLINTON — The sudden death of Clinton High School educator Brian Galusha last year created a lasting impact on his family, friends, former students and the community.
Now, one year later, he will be remembered during a July 15 run/walk in Miles to raise money for scholarships in his name. The event will help raise money for the Brian Galusha Memorial Scholarship Fund as well as the Thresher's Scholarship fund.
"A great word is 'impact'," Jefferson Elementary School Principal JR Kuch said of Galusha, who was 59 when he died June 12, 2022. "What was awesome about Brian is that he really believed in making an impact on kids and the staff that he worked with. He was a big component of making everyone feel like they were cared for."
After going to high school at East Central, now know as Easton Valley, Galusha went to Clinton Community College and Maryland University before joining the Army, where he met his wife, Mollie. The two moved to Clinton, where Brian took over the family farm.
He was in his 30s when he decided to pursue his dream of being an educator. He earned his bachelor's degree from Clinton's Mount St. Clare College and his master's degree in administration from Western Illinois University. He was a teacher at Clinton High School from 2003 to 2010 and from 2010-2016 he was the assistant principal at CHS.
"He was a mentor to a lot of people. He had that personality where he would try to mentor someone and try to get the best out of that person," Mollie said. "One day a week he would have a breakfast for teachers and staff in his classroom."
During his time teaching and working at Clinton High, Brian made an impact on several students, believing in each one of them.
"I know for a fact there were a ton of kids that were truly saddened by his passing because of the impact he had on them," CSD Director of Learning and Collaboration Wes Golden said. "He was the kind of guy who would help them with what they need but he wouldn't coddle them. They knew that he cared.
"He was very passionate about science and he was also very passionate about kids who needed adult help. He did a great job and he was fantastic."
It was all about the kids for Brian, keeping their best interest in his mind at all times.
"He would get accolades and he would say 'it's not about me, it's about the kids'," Mollie said.
His passion for nature was a big part of why he taught biology. It also sparked him to write a book out of his senior thesis.
"He had a passion for nature," Mollie said. "It exploded when he did a summer class in Minnesota. He did his senior thesis on this and it turned into a book about bears. The book was 'They're not mean, just hungry'."
Galusha also had a fondness for coaching cross country, track and football at Easton Valley and was an incredible runner. He ran two Boston Marathons and he was a torch bearer for the 2002 Olympic Games that took place in Utah. He ran the torch on Lake Shore Drive in Chicago on a chilly winter afternoon.
After his death, his family knew they needed to do something to honor him so they immediately decided that Brian would want to start a scholarship fund. This past year they gave two away to Clinton High School graduates and hope to expand the amount of available scholarships.
"It was a culmination of those things. With the student side of it and the coaching side of it we thought 'what's a good way to honor his memory?' and we landed on a scholarship. We're pushing that scholarship to four different places," Brian's son, Matt Galusha, said.
The memorial 5K run/walk will take place at Thresher Days in Miles on July 15 at 8 a.m.
"It's coincided with Threshers Days, which is something he loved being a part of so it came together really nicely. Hopefully we'll continue this every year for the foreseeable future," Matt said.
Galusha's family intends to give scholarships to Easton Valley, Northeast, Clinton high schools and Clinton Community College.
"His goal was always 'What's in the best interest of the student'. After he passed away we had a lot of people reach out to us saying they wouldn't have graduated or succeeded without him pushing on them," Matt said.
"There's just so much about Brian, from farming to running to nature or his book. Everything that he did. If a neighbor needed something, he was there. That's just who he was," Mollie said.
