CLINTON — Joined by their families and representatives of workforce and colleges, 101 Clinton High School graduating seniors Friday took part in CHS’s “Commit to Complete” signing.
With a ceremonial signing of certificates, students dedicated themselves to post-secondary plans they’ve made, whether they include joining the workforce, military, a trade school, a two-year community college, a four-year college or university, or taking on an apprenticeship.
Guest speaker Francis Boggus, a community planning and development consultant, encouraged students to move forward as they face adversity and challenges to come.
“You’re going to make mistakes,” he said. “Understand that you have to get up every day and do the best you can.”
Boggus advised students to have patience, perseverance, to take pride in everything they do, and to have a positive attitude.
He closed with a reminder to have fun in life, before wishing them luck.
The signing was preceded with a lunch provided by CHS culinary students and was followed by group photos and door prizes that included towel sets, hampers, Bluetooth speakers, a fridge, and a microwave.
CHS Class of 2023 students made their commitments as follows:
Altus Flight Academia De Aviacion:
Mariela Salazar Anguiano
Army:
Austin Carnes
Augustana College:
Morgan Wehling
Brigham Young University:
Julianne Clarke
Sofia Nickles
Clarke University:
Riley Kniffen
Sidney Pawski
Clinton Community College:
Josefina Austin
Reaghan Briggs
Emerson Bromley
Gage Bromley
Cambree Coverdell
Mariya Davis
Peton Deuermeyer
Edgar Diaz Torres
Tess Ferguson
Jesse Galbraith
Chloe Holm
Hayley Howard
Merik McDowell
Amie Parker
Jack Pelham
Alexandria Petersen
J’Niah Rivers
Jesiah Ruby
Natalie Schrader
Isabelle Scott
Alexis Silva
Kyden Witherspoon
Des Moines Area Community College:
McKenzie Guilliams
Jakalya Lee
Piper Wiesner
Kailee Woods
Highland Community College:
Joseph Dauen
Indian Hills Community College:
Alisa Jewell
Emma Williams
Iowa Army National Guard:
Noah Adrian
Alejandro Cuatlacuatl
Iowa Central Community College:
Jocelyn Bielenberg
Ajai Russell
Olivia Teague
Iowa School for the Deaf:
Julia Whittington
Kirkwood Community College:
Tavian Bailey
Addison Binnie
Madison Burman
Kairi Cox
Alyssa Gibson
Halei Houston
Makayla Howard
Jenna Jaramillo
Kayla Krogmann
Lauren Kruse
Ashton Nissen
Isabella Stoll
Madialynn Wenzel
La James International College:
Skylar Porter
Lift Academy:
Brendan Brandenburg
Loras College:
Lucas Weiner
Northwest Iowa Community College:
Merick Still
Project Search:
Brendon Hessing
Tabatha Liston
Michaela Malone
Devante Stewart
Sauk Valley Community College:
Hunter Dierksen
Scott Community College:
Hannah Asay
Norah Balk
Kaden Braswell
Emersyn Keefer
Darius Lomax
University of Iowa:
Abel Amensisa
Anna Current
Elle Davis
Adam Deters
Ashtyn Dohrn
Landon Fuller
Riley Gravert
Lydia Hoefer
Lucas Jennings
Rose Kelly
Elijah Lewerenz
John Mumm
Sophia Petersen
Sloane Piper
Veronica Ramirez
Ryan Rausenberger
Owen Sander-Welzien
Parker Sidlinger
Caden Todtz
Nicholas Troutwine
Carson Wells
Rylee Wisor
Madisen Herch
Max Kaczinski
Michelle Powell
Viviana Ramirez
Oliver Reed
Molly Shannon
Chasity Clark
University of Northern Iowa:
Hayden Burke
Bailey Klinkhammer
Keona LeRoux
Emily Reeser
Maxwell Anderson
Avery Dohrn
Emmalee Goldensoph
Tiffany Greeley
Peyton Pettengill
Oscar Spurgeon
Jazlynn Williams
University of Wisconsin-Platteville:
Rosezella Armstrong
Wartburg College:
Cammi Bengston
University of Kansas:
Johnathan Sheppard
Wartburg College:
Jeremy Galloway
Work:
Sam Lawson, Bluff Elementary
Eduardo Padilla, BrandSafway
Lucille Paul, Walmart
