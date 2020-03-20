The churches listed below have contacted and/or responded to the Clinton Herald concerning their upcoming worship services and contact information, and whether those churches are live-streaming their services. To add your information to the list, call 242-7101, Ext. 155 and leave information about your church, the dates you are canceling services, the church’s phone number and email address and whether congregants can view your services online.
• First United Methodist Church, 621 S. Third St., in Clinton has suspended all meetings, including Sunday worship services, in March and to be seen in April. The Bishop’s office and the Iowa Conference office in Des Moines are closed. The church’s web page is fumcclinton.com and it has a Facebook page. Phone: 242-5868.
• Lyons Trinity United Methodist, 2118 N. Second St., Clinton, has canceled worship. Phone: 242-1439
• Low Moor United Methodist, 315 Third Ave., Low Moor, has canceled worship. Phone: 242-1439.
• Albany United Methodist Church, 502 First Ave., Albany, Illinois has canceled worship services for March 22 and March 29. Phone: (309) 887-4781.
• Chancy Lutheran Church in Clinton is suspending services through the end of March. Phone: 242-4096.
• St. John Lutheran, 416 Main Ave., Clinton. All services and meetings are canceled until further notice. Phone: 242-5588.
• St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 715 S. Third St., Clinton, is closed for all worship through March 29. Phone: 242-4102.
• Zion Lutheran, 439 Third Ave. South, Clinton, has canceled in-person services until the end of the month. You can listen to a message at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on KROS Radio. The church’s website is www.zionlutheranchurch.org. Phone: 242-7391.
• Calvary Lutheran Church, 716 Pearl St., Sabula. Services are canceled. The church website is calvarysabula.com. Phone: 259-6159.
• First Baptist Church, 406 Maple Ave., Morrison, Illinois. Services are canceled until further notice. Phone: (815) 772-2696
• Clinton Church of Christ, 210 N. 13th St., Clinton, has canceled services. Its website is clintonchurchofchrist.com. Call for foodbox distribution. Phone: 242-1806.- First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 700 N. Bluff Blvd., Clinton. Services are canceled through the end of March. The church can be reached at firstchurchucc@windstream.net. Phone: 243-1299.{/div}- First Baptist, 2020 N. Third St., Clinton, has canceled services for March 22 and 29. The church has a Facebook page. Phone: 242-0811.
• First Baptist, 1000 Third St., Camanche. Services are canceled but will be streaming on the church’s Facebook page at 10:15 a.m. Sundays. Phone: 259-1130.
• Community Reformed, 747 N. 12th St., Clinton, has canceled services for March 22. Phone: 243-5383.
• Newton Zion Reformed Church, 10645 Frog Pond Road, Erie, Illinois, has canceled services through the end of March. Phone: (309) 659-2464.
