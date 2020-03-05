CLINTON — CFB Holding Company, the parent organization for Citizens First Bank, held its annual shareholders’ meeting recently at the bank’s main facility at 1442 Lincoln Way in Clinton.
Board of Directors Chairman John McEleney provided his overview and insights to the bank’s directors, senior management and shareholders. He commented on Citizens First’s adherence to a strategic plan that has allowed for steady growth.
Kathryn A. Forrest, president and CEO of Citizens First Bank, presented financial and operational results of the bank for the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31, 2019. She noted the bank achieved record results and strong returns for shareholders, with an ROA of 1.22 and ROE of 12.35.
“Successful execution of the bank’s strategies resulted in record net income for the bank,” Forrest said. “As we reflect on all we accomplished in 2019, we eagerly look forward to implementing the strategies before us for 2020, in addition to celebrating our 20th anniversary.”
McEleney and Forrest provided their thoughts on the work plan and budget for 2020. They noted the bank is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2020, which will be marked with a Chamber ribboncutting at 9:30 a.m. March 18.
The following officer appointments will be made for another year: Kathryn A. Forrest, President and CEO; Keith D. Hook, Senior VP – Senior Credit Officer; Stephen C. Clements, Senior VP – Senior Loan Officer; Susan M. Vogel, VP Financial Systems (Cashier); Emily J. Schulz-Stiles, VP Human Resources; R. Heather Farwell, VP Compliance; Gregory B. Farwell, VP Real Estate Lending; Edward J. Dunham, VP – Business Development; Evan R. Trenkamp – VP Ag & Commercial Lending; Shauna H. Bellich, VP – IT/ Operations; Lori L. Welsh, Loan Officer; Georgia E. Cook, Loan Administration Officer; Laura L. Gassman, Operations Officer; Kristine E. Wiersema, Loan Officer; and Mary L. Temple, Branch Officer.
Directors appointed for the coming year were: John P. McEleney, McEleney Holdings LLC; Charles Armstrong, Ruhl Commercial; Greg Baker, Bacor, Ltd.; Mary P. Connell, Air Control; Richard W. Farwell, Farwell & Bruhn; Robert B. Holesinger, Quality Concrete Company; Steve L. Howes, Howes & Jefferies; Mike R. Hanrahan, AgriKing; Gary L. Foster, Winkel, Parker & Foster; Kathryn A. Forrest, Citizens First Bank.
Along with these appointments, Citizens First Bank has announced the addition of Ryan J. Kinkaid to its board of directors. He holds a bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of Iowa and is a Senior Account Manager, Contract Pharma Manufacturing with the Evonik Corporation. He is an active Camanche resident, enjoying his assistant coaching role with both the Camanche High School football and wrestling teams, in addition to his involvement with club wrestling.
