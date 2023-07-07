CLINTON — Citizens First Bank has announced changes in its leadership team as it continues to drive steady growth and strengthen its position as a local community bank.
Stephen Clements has been appointed president and CEO, taking the CEO role upon the planned retirement of Kathy Forrest, who was a founding member of leadership of Citizens First Bank and worked most recently as CEO. Additionally, Elizabeth Srp joins the bank's Board of Directors. These strategic appointments reflect CFB's commitment to nurturing community relationships and building upon its loyal customer base, which has propelled the bank's asset size to $300 million over the course of 23 years.
Clements will focus on strategic initiatives and spearheading business development to achieve the bank’s goals. He gains the CEO title for Citizens First Bank while also maintaining his position as the president of CFB Holding Company. Furthermore, Clements will serve as a member of the Board of Directors, taking on a more active role in leadership.
He joined Citizens First Bank in 2011 as a commercial lender. He holds a bachelor’s degree as well as his master’s degree in business administration, both from the University of Dubuque. His continuing education includes the Iowa School of Banking, Graduate School of Banking – Wisconsin, and the Executive Development Institute at the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado.
Joining the Citizens First Bank Board of Directors is Elizabeth Srp, an attorney who has lived in the area since 2005. She and her husband, Dan, have three children. She has co-owned Abstract & Title Guaranty, Co. since January 2023, and is the owner of Srp Law, PLC.
She currently serves as a board member on the Skyline Center, Inc. and Skyline Center Foundation, Great River Aquatics Club and Clinton Middle School PTSA. She earned her juris doctor from the University of Kansas School of Law in 2001 and her B.S. in Communications – Journalism from Truman State University in 1998.
Founded in 2000, Citizens First Bank offers a wide range of locally owned banking choices, digital solutions, and services expertise. With headquarters located at 1442 Lincoln Way in Clinton, Citizens First Bank operates additional branches at 1329 N. Second St. and 403 Washington Blvd. in Camanche. The bank’s digital branch can be accessed at www.GoCFB.bank.
