CLINTON — Citizens First Bank employees recently presented a donation to students and faculty of the Pangaea International Academy for their upcoming Chinese New Year celebration scheduled to take place today at Clinton High School.
Pangaea International Academy, the US high school project of the Confucius International Education Group, is located at the Six Arts International Education Park in Clinton.
Citizens First Bank is supporting the Chinese New Year celebration with a contribution of $500 toward the event, which will be organized by students, staff and members of the community. The event is in its second year and has been expanded to include a variety show, calligraphy and abstract art demonstrations, and games for attendees to enjoy, all with a goal to share the Chinese culture with the community during the Chinese New Year. The event is free to the public and child friendly.
Abstract artist Matthew Vegh presented Citizens First Bank President Kathy Forrest with an original artwork, in thanks for the sponsorship of the event. Vegh will host a demonstration as part of the Chinese New Year festivities today.
“It is a pleasure for Citizens First to support the Pangaea Academy and its endeavors,” Forrest said. “In particular, an event such as the Chinese New Year program is great for our community and will bring the students’ celebration to life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.