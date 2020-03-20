CLINTON — Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion on Friday announced that the City of Clinton's buildings will be closed to the public starting Monday.
All agenda postings will be posted to the front glass of Clinton City Hall and this method of posting will continue until further notice. All other means of agenda distribution will continue as done previously.
Contact Information for City Departments During Building Closures
Airport
Remains open but restrictions exist. Call 563-242-3292 for more information.
Board and Commission Meetings
All non-essential City board and commission meetings have been cancelled. Essential meetings will be held via conference call. All agendas will be posted to the front glass of City Hall and will contain a dial-in number and access code for the public to participate.
Building & Neighborhood Services
Customers are to call 563-244-3360 to receive permits electronically. Non-essential rental and building inspections will be postponed until after April 13.
City Clerk
Customers are to call 563-244-3421 to receive licenses and permits electronically, and for Council and Committee of the Whole meeting information. Bids are mailed to City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, P.O. Box 2958, Clinton, IA 52733-2958. Bid openings will occur in the center area of the City Hall parking lot.
Council Meetings
Not open to the public. Residents who wish to speak at a Council meeting are to use the dial-in and access code information at the top of Council and Committee of the Whole agendas. All Council and Committee of the Whole meetings are live-streamed on YouTube (and can be viewed any time 24/7 after the meetings conclude). All agendas will be posted to the front glass of City Hall.
City Engineering Department
Customers are to call 563-244-3423 to receive permits and to ask questions on current projects. Bids are mailed to City Engineer’s office, City Hall, P.O. Box 2958, Clinton, IA 52733-2958. Bid openings will occur in the center area of the City Hall parking lot.
Finance Department
Payments can be made online or placed in the drop box across from City Hall. Customers are to call 563-242-7545 for assistance with making online payments.
Fire Department
Residents are to call 563-242-0125 for non-emergency matters. For questions pertaining to COVID-19, residents are to call 2-1-1.
Library
Please visit the library’s online, eBook, and audiobook resources at www.clintonpubliclibrary.us, sign-up for our newsletter and check updates. Contact 563-242-8441 for more information.
Parks and Recreation Department
Eagle Point Lodge and Ericksen Community Center reservations are being cancelled through April 13 and refunds will be issued. For special events, registrations, or other inquires please contact Parks and Recreation staff at 563- 243-1260.
Police Department
Customers needing to make a police report, make a hit and run report or for general information should call 563-243-1458. Customers needing a copy of an incident report, accident report or for background checks should call 563-243-1456. Customers needing a towed vehicle released, or the release of property/evidence (by appointment only) should call 563-243-1457. Customers are instructed to use the drop box for any paperwork for the Police Department.
Transit/MTA
Remains open. Due to the Clinton School District canceling classes, the MTA will change to summer hours until classes resume. This only affects two routes: the Hill and Branch Lines. The Branch will operate from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., alternating with the Hill Line from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Hill Line will run at the top of the hour (:00) and the Branch Line will operate on the bottom of the hour (:30). The changes will be that there will be no Hill Line before 8 a.m. or at 8:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and no Branch at 8 a.m., 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. Department can be reached at 563-242-3721.
Street/Solid Waste Department
No interruption of services for garbage or recycling pick up. Collection will occur as normal. For questions regarding garbage or recycling collection, customers are to call 563-594-6759. Yard waste collection will resume the week of April 6.
Water Pollution Control
No interruption of services. Customers are to call 563-243-4064 to report a sewer backup, catch basin, storm drain or manhole issue or for questions pertaining to the levee/flooding. Job applications are to be mailed to City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, P.O. Box 2958, Clinton, IA 52733-2958. Mailings must be postmarked March 26th to be considered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.