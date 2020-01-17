CLINTON — The business and administrative offices of the City of Clinton will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Day. Those offices include Clinton City Hall, the Clinton Public Library and the Ericksen Community Center.
All phone calls will be returned on Tuesday when normal office hours resume.
The activity area and gyms at the Ericksen Community Center will remain open on Monday (regularly scheduled hours) and all programming at the Ericksen Community Center will take place as scheduled.
The MTA Administrative offices will be open on Monday (regularly scheduled hours). All bus routes and paratransit services will be operational Monday.
The Clinton Police Department Administrative offices will be open Monday during regularly scheduled hours.
Garbage and recycling collection will not be delayed. Collection will take place as scheduled Monday.
