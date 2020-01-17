Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

A mixture of wintry precipitation. Gusty winds at times early Low 24F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

A mixture of wintry precipitation. Gusty winds at times early Low 24F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.