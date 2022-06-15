CLINTON – The Clinton City Council on Wednesday approved forwarding a four-point request from the YWCA Empowerment Center as it seeks to construct a supportive housing project in Clinton to house the homeless, provide them with needed services and break the cycle of homelessness.
The City Council’s decision comes just two days after the Clinton County Board of Supervisors committed up to $500,000 to the $5 million project, known as the YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center Supportive Housing Project, and a letter of support to accompany the YWCA’s National Housing Trust Fund application.
The council’s unanimous approval means it will vote June 22 on whether to support the federal grant application, provide a one-time investment of $500,000 or 10% of the project, speed up the approval process to re-zone the site and provide a letter of city support.
Clinton County Supervisor Jim Irwin attended the City Council meeting Wednesday to show support for the project prior to the council’s vote.
“For the last 3 1/2 years I have based my decisions on the facts in front of me,” he said. “The number of homeless in our community is growing.”
He said the way homeless people are dealt with does a disservice to them; he also pointed out that $65,000 per quarter is spent on local hotel rooms for those who need shelter assistance.
“We have the YWCA, which has a 108-year history in our community,” he said. “They are willing to put their identity on the line for this.”
The partnership between the city, county, the YWCA and 40 agencies, along with the Clinton County Resource Center “make this a viable solution to help with our homeless situation in Clinton.”
The YWCA Empowerment Center serves as the access point for homeless services in Clinton and Jackson counties.
YWCA Executive Director Shannon Sander-Welzien and YWCA Empowerment Director Angie Bloomfield have been laying out the details for the facility, telling officials that plans call for construction of an 18,100-square-foot facility with 20-24 permanent supportive housing units, eight to 10 emergency shelter units, a resource center, and on-site staff and management.
It would be built west of the Clinton County Law Center on a gravel lot, owned by the county, that formerly housed a gas station.
County officials in the coming days will determine if the county’s contribution will be funds, the property value of the parking lot or a combination of the two.
The YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center will use the county’s allocation and the city’s commitment, if formally approved next week, to leverage local funding and make the project’s National Housing Trust Fund application as competitive as possible to build a facility aimed at reducing the public cost of serving the homeless community and bringing individuals back into the workforce, according to presentation details provided to city officials.
The YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center would partner with Hatch Development to construct the facility, which would be paid for through the federal grant, the county and city’s one-time commitment, and potential American Rescue Plan Act funds, local and private donor support and future grants.
Sander-Welzien and Bloomfield said it is crucial for the local community to address homelessness, which presents a growing challenge and has been discussed for several years.
A study by the United Way of Clinton County indicates 38% of the local community struggles to make ends meet and ultimately is at risk of homelessness, which has been identified as one of the top four health concerns in Clinton County.
They explained the cost of not addressing homelessness is an expensive one. They said it costs $140,000 to cover services needed by high-utilizers each year, with those costs coming from emergency room visits, mental health services, corrections systems and legal services, emergency shelter and support services, public safety resources and time spent by police, deescalating, moving, and connecting the person with resources.
Also, they told the Supervisors, FEMA funding for emergency shelter runs out July 1; without those funds, Clinton has virtually no emergency shelter funding. They said very little affordable housing is available, and out-of-state developers purchasing local properties and increasing rent, fewer local landlords to work with and less available property are compounding the issue.
