CLINTON — Texting Clinton residents is one of five ways the city attempts to keep people informed, according to the city’s website.
Whether it’s delays in garbage pickup, city hall closures or weather events, the city will send text message alerts to anyone signed up for the service.
Complete the following steps to receive text alerts from the City of Clinton:
- Text CLINTON5 to 36000
- Reply “Y” to opt-in to the program
- Get updates from the City
Standard text message rates apply. Cancel at any time by texting STOP to 36000.
