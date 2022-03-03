CLINTON — Clinton officials unveiled an honorary street sign Thursday that pays tribute to a former Clinton city councilwoman.
City and Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce officials led a ribboncutting ceremony to celebrate Julie Allesee and the street named after her — Allesee Way — at 12th Avenue South between Camanche and Liberty avenues.
“Obviously, all of you know Julie,” Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said prior to Allesee and her husband, Chuck, cutting the red ribbon. “Julie played an extremely important part in Clinton’s growth for the last several years in her work with the chamber, owning a business in town and also her time serving on the City Council.”
Allesee served as the Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau director for 12 years and later, in 2008, became president and CEO of the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce. She won the Ward 2 Clinton City Council seat in November 2011 and took office in January 2012. She was elected to the Ward 1 seat in 2013 and in 2017.
She played an essential role on the Vision Iowa Board and served on other boards, commissions and committees. Her work was key to the City receiving the Iowa Great Places designation in 2006-2007 and again in 2019-2020, city officials said.
“Obviously all the work she has done in Clinton has been very integral to where we are today and she set the tone for us for our growth for another 50 or 100 years after this,” Maddasion said. “We thank you for your service here in the city of Clinton.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.