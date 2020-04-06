CLINTON — A Clinton man charged with homicide by vehicle was granted a request for bond reduction.
Attorney Meekhakshi Brandt filed a motion March 26 for bond reduction on behalf of defendant Brandon M. Clary. District Court Judge John Telleen on Friday ordered bond for Clary, 25, 607 Third Ave. South, be set in the amount of 10% of the $25,000.
Telleen also ordered Clary to be released to the supervision of the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services. The order says upon posting bond, Clary is to be released to supervision with a condition that he obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow up on any recommended treatment.
Clary is charged with one count of homicide by vehicle, operating under influence, a Class B felony, and one count of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 23.
According to the affidavit, Clary was driving a beige Pontiac Montana van west on 292nd Street. The van was just east of 350th Avenue when Clary traveled off the roadway to the left, overcorrected to the right and rolled. The van came to final rest after rolling on the travel portion of 292nd Street westbound. The van was resting on its passenger side facing east. During the roll, the front seat passenger was ejected and came to rest approximately 13 feet north of the van. The passenger suffered fatal injuries.
Signs and symptoms of drug impairment were observed on scene and at Genesis East Davenport, according to police reports. A search warrant was drafted and signed for withdrawal of blood and urine for chemical testing. Clary's blood and urine showed the presence of a controlled substance, according to court records, which also state that no financial liability coverage was found on the vehicle and Clary's license was suspended at the time of the crash.
