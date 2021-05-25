DUBUQUE — The River Bluff Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, has announced that Clinton nonprofits raised over $16,850 on this year’s Great Give Day on May 13.
The total includes a matching gift from an anonymous donor, who provided a challenge grant to match $1 to nonprofit endowment funds for every $2 raised, up to $1,500. The donor also gave an additional $5,000 to the River Bluff Community Foundation endowment.
The following Clinton nonprofits participated:·The Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, Clinton Public Library, Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, River Bluff Community Foundation, Victory Center Ministry and YWCA Clinton.
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque hosts Great Give Day each year as part of its mission to strengthen area nonprofits and inspire giving.
“Strong nonprofits help build strong communities, and that’s why supporting their work is a priority for the Community Foundation,” said Peter Supple, the foundation’s economic opportunity coordinator. “We appreciate everyone who contributed. Every gift makes a difference.”
This year, a record number of nonprofits –182 – participated, representing Dubuque, Allamakee, Clinton, Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties.
Since 2014, Great Give Day has raised over $2.5 million for local nonprofits. Throughout the day, participating organizations competed for $32,750 in bonus prizes contributed by corporate sponsors.
