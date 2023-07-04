CLINTON — Clinton’s annual Fourth of July Festival gets underway Tuesday in Riverview Park.
This year, the festival will begin with a Wiffle ball tournament at 8 a.m., a volleyball tournament at 9 a.m., and a bags tournament at 10:30 a.m. Food vendors will open at 11 a.m. and carnival rides will begin at noon.
The parade will begin traveling along the riverfront at 1 p.m., grand marshaled by Sue and Lenny Weih, who from 1970 to 2001 was a Clinton High School teacher, coach, and athletic administrator. Lenny and Sue, who died in December, were married 56 years.
The national anthem will be performed by Carter Jargo at 2 p.m., after which, at 2:15 p.m., there will be a petting zoo, carnival games, kiddie tractor races by the Riverview Bandshell and live music by Down 24.
Iowa independent professional wrestling company Central Empire Wrestling matches will start at 4:30 p.m., bringing the festival to an end at 6 p.m.
The Clinton LumberKings will play the Burlington Bees beginning at 6:30 p.m. at NelsonCorp Field, with fireworks to follow the game.
