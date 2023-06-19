CLINTON – Americans across the country this weekend celebrated Juneteenth, marking the relatively new national holiday with cookouts, parades and other gatherings as they commemorated the end of slavery after the Civil War.
Clinton also observed Juneteenth throughout the weekend, with a day-long event capping the celebration Monday at Clinton’s Riverview Bandshell.
There were activities for all ages from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., including Twinky the balloon artist, Touch a Truck, a K-9 unit, pedal tractors, and individual crafts and activities and two bouncy houses. ImpactLife’s Blood Mobile was on site for those wanting to donate blood.
A short program began at 4 p.m. with the reading of a proclamation, Funktastic 5 playing in the Riverview Bandshell until 8 p.m. and a beer tent sponsored by the Clinton LumberKings.
The holiday, which was on Monday, commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued during the bloody Civil War. For generations, Black Americans have recognized Juneteenth, but it only became a federal holiday two years ago.
In Fort Worth, Texas, the woman known as the “grandmother of Juneteenth,” Opal Lee, led her annual Walk for Freedom.
The 96-year-old former teacher and activist is largely credited for rallying others behind a campaign to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. This year, Lee became only the second Black person to have her portrait hung in the Senate chamber of the Texas Capitol.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
