The Clinton City Council on Tuesday night unanimously ruled in favor of Great Revivalist Brewery, granting the vacancy and conveyance of two 8-foot portions of the alley behind the establishment at 238 Fourth Ave. South to owner Richard Schwab and Great Revivalist Real Estate Holdings LLC.
Passage of the ordinance was preceded by a public hearing during which 13 people spoke against it and two others spoke to its support. The first reading that followed resulted in the only amendment made to the ordinance. The second and third readings were waived.
