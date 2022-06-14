JUNE 16
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. Enjoy an hour-long guided cruise on the Mississippi and Wapsipinicon rivers. Call (563) 259-1876 to reserve a seat.
JUNE 18
• Building Better Birders Cruise, 6:30 and 8:30 a.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. Master birder Kelly McKay will lead this free class for people wanting to improve their birding skills. Call 259-1876 to sign up for one or both sessions.
• Good Morning Cruise, 11 a.m., Rock Creek. Camanche. Enjoy an hour-long guided cruise on the Mississippi and Wapsipinicon rivers. Call 259-1876 to reserve a seat.
• Eden Valley Nature Center open, 1-4 p.m.
JUNE 20
• Nature Story, 10:30 a.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. This informal activity is child led by their imagination, though the naturalist will have a different nature theme with story for the event. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
JUNE 22
• "Northern Lights" Painting Class with "Fresh Paint", with Christine Boeve, 6 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. Paint your own version of this Aurora Borealis celebration. All materials are provided for $35. Register by calling Christine at (319) 321-5499. Make sure you leave a message about how many people are attending.
JUNE 23
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 p.m., Rock Creek. Enjoy an hour-long guided cruise on the Mississippi and Wapsipinicon rivers. Call 259-1876 to reserve a seat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.