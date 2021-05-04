CLINTON — The Clinton County Democratic officers for 2021-2022 are Chairman Thom Blanchard, Secretary Diana Porras and Treasurer Rita Mulholland.
Clinton Democratic headquarters is located at 224 22nd Place. Meetings are the third Tuesday of the month and are open to all interested citizens of Clinton County.
For information on upcoming events and information about the party and news articles, go to http://www.clintoncountydemocrats.org/ and cciadems@gmail.com or call 242-9064.
If you are interested in serving on the Central Committee, contact Clinton County Democrats.
