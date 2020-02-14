Dismissed
• One count of assault causing serious injury against Devin M. Jarrett, 27, 1437 Prospect Ave., was dismissed. He was accused by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Anjel A.L. Nichols, 27, 836 14th Ave. South, pleaded guilty to assault and was ordered to serve two days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for two days served. One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order, was dismissed. She was accused Nov. 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Delano A. Anthony, 28, 2108 Garfield St., pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was ordered to serve 40 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. A $625 fine was imposed. Anthony pleaded guilty to operating while under the influence, first offense, and was ordered to serve 40 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. He was accused Sept. 21 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Nelson O. Underwood III, 33, of Sabula, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was ordered to serve 240 days in the Clinton County Jail with 200 days suspended and credit for 20 days served. A $625 fine was suspended. He was accused Dec. 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• John T. Carvell, 27, 212 S. Fifth St., pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, and was ordered to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 170 days suspended and credit for one day served on each count. A $315 fine was suspended on each count. He was accused Oct. 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Brandon M. Fullmer, 31, of Le Claire, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and was granted a deferred judgment. A $515 civil penalty was imposed. He was accused Dec. 1 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
• Matthew E. Hickey, 39, 920 Lawndale Drive, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense. A prison sentence not to exceed five years was suspended. A $750 fine was suspended. He was accused Oct. 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Eathan L. Walsh, 25, of Maquoketa, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, second offense, and was ordered to serve 240 days in the Clinton County Jail with 239 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $625 fine was imposed. He was accused Jan. 13 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
• Eathan L. Walsh, 25, of Maquoketa, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and was fined $100. He was accused Jan. 13 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Interference with official acts
• Christopher J. Hartman Hans, 22, 758 Eighth Ave. South, pleaded guilty to interference with official acts and was ordered to serve two days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for two days served. One count of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed. He was accused Dec. 11 by the Clinton Police Department.
Providing false identification information
• John D. Marks, 46, 750 12th Ave. South, pleaded guilty to providing false identification information and was ordered to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. He was accused Feb. 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Lamont W. Wilkerson, 26, 248 N. Sixth St., pleaded guilty to providing false identification information and was ordered to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. He was accused Feb. 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• David Baldridge, 18, 2715 Garfield St., pleaded guilty to violation of probation and was ordered to serve 125 days in the Clinton County Jail. Probation revocation was filed Oct. 3 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
• Sean P. McCrudden, 44, of Thomson, Illinois, pleaded guilty to violation of probation and was ordered to serve 40 days in the Clinton County Jail. Probation revocation was filed Dec. 23 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
