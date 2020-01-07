Compulsory education mediation agreement violation
• Lindley M. Fernandez, 31, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty to violation of a compulsory education mediation agreement, first offense, and was fined $100. Fernandez was accused Dec. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• John A. Cole Jr., 47, 716 1/2 N. Second St., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and was ordered to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 170 days suspended and credit for 10 days served. A $315 fine was imposed. He was accused Dec. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jamie R. Foley, 38, of Camanche, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. Foley was accused Dec. 22 by the Camanche Police Department.
• William L. Hildreth, 51, 1201 N. Fourth St., pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and was fined $100. He was accused Dec. 22 by the Camanche Police Department.
• John G. Loots, 49, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and was granted a deferred judgment. A $515 civil penalty was imposed. He was accused Nov. 27 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Joseph E. Marheine Jr., 35, 1631 N. Second St., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and was ordered to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 171 days suspended and credit for nine days served. A $315 fine was imposed. He was accused Dec. 27 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Matthew W. Radenslaben, 37, 3000 1/2 N. Second St., pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and was fined $100. He was accused Dec. 22 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Lucas L. Traver, 39, 827 10th Ave. South, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and was fined $100. He was accused Dec. 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Chesare D. Williams, 18, 514 Eighth Ave. South, Apt. 3, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and was fined $100. Williams was found guilty by court of interference with official acts and was fined $250. Williams was accused Dec. 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
Public intoxication
• James J. Benischek, 44, of Davenport, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and was ordered to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. He was accused Oct. 5 by the DeWitt Police Department.
• John I. Cooper, 27, of Davenport, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and was fined $100. He was accused Jan. 1 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
• Barry J. Huebner, 50, 331 Fifth Ave. North, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and was fined $65. He was accused Dec. 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Douglas J. Long, 57, 315 Main Ave., pleaded guilty to public intoxication and was fined $100. He was accused Dec. 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Mark E. Stoddard, 36, 1161 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and was ordered to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail. He was accused Dec. 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Lucas L. Traver, 39, 827 10th Ave. South, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree theft and was fined $100. He was accused Nov. 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
