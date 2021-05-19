Dismissed
• One count of identity theft under $1,000, an aggravated misdemeanor; one count of tampering with records, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count false application for license or ID card, a serious misdemeanor, against Joshua M. Dieckmann, 36, of Davenport, were dismissed. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on May 12 filed an order to dismiss. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss May 12. Dieckmann pleaded guilty in a related criminal action in a Scott County case, the motion notes. He was accused October 15, 2018, by Motor Vehicle Enforcement.
• One count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, against Donald J. McManus Jr. 40, of Camanche, was dismissed. District Court Judge Joel Barrows filed an order to dismiss May 12. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss May 12. The motion says the case has been combined with a separate case. McManus was accused Jan. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Deferred judgment revocation
• The Court found Mary K. Holzerland, 36, had not met the requirements of her deferred judgment, according to an order filed by Magistate Judge Bert Watson May 13. The order says Holzerland had another conviction for theft about six months after she received a deferred judgment in the case. Holzerland paid nothing on the civil penalty or the court costs, the order says. Holzerland agreed her deferred judgment would be revoked with a $200 fine plus surcharge and court costs, the order says. Watson ordered the previously granted deferred judgment be revoked. The Court accepted Holzerland’s guilty plea to fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Holzerland was fined $200 plus surcharge and court costs. Watson ordered Holzerland not be required to pay the civil penalty.
Disorderly conduct
• Jeremy E. Freeman, 45, of Davenport, pleaded guilty May 11 to one count of disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered judgment be deferred. The order says it will be expunged from the record Dec. 14 if there are no further law violations. He was accused March 25 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Driving while barred
• Kirsten M. Carney, 57, of Davenport, pleaded guilty April 16 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd on May 12 ordered Carney to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. An $855 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was accused Nov. 3 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Lisa M. Mussmann, 40, 102 S. Third St., pleaded guilty May 12 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Mussmann to serve 95 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended and credit for five days served. An $855 fine was suspended. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. Mussmann was accused July 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Spencer J. Edwards, 22, 600 S. First St., No. 5, pleaded guilty May 11 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd filed an order granting deferred judgment. The Court deferred judgment for one year. A $630 civil penalty was imposed. Edwards was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused March 11 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Timothy J. Keister, 53, of Camanche, pleaded guilty May 12 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd ordered Keister to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 90 days suspended. A $430 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the Court proof of completion. Proof of substance abuse evaluation is to be provided no later than 60 days from the date of the order. One count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, was dismissed with costs assessed to Keister. He was accused Feb. 24 by the Camanche Police Department. One count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed in a separate case. Shepherd filed an order to dismiss May 10. Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a motion to dismiss May 10. The victim does not want to pursue the charges, the motion says. Keister was accused April 1 by the Camanche Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Sebastian M. Wade, 26, 339 First Ave., pleaded guilty May 13 to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $250 fine be imposed. Wade was accused May 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
Probation revocation
• Timothy D. Sally, 42, stipulated to violation of probation. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea filed a probation revocation order May 13. The Court found Sally violated the terms of his probation and found Sally in contempt, the order says. McElyea ordered Sally to serve 100 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. At the conclusion of the 100-day sentence, Sally was ordered to be released to probation to the custody of the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services and be subject to the terms and conditions of probation that have already been set out and that they may additionally prescribe, the order says. McElyea ordered Sally to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and a mental health evaluation and to cooperate with providers. Probation revocation was filed March 4 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
• Jonathan R. Seyfert, 43, stipulated May 12 to the violation as alleged in the probation complaint. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea filed an order May 13. McElyea ordered the terms and conditions of Seyfert’s probation be modified to include successful completion of the Salvation Army program. Seyfert was ordered to continue on supervised probation upon completion of the program. Probation revocation was filed May 15, 2020, by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
Theft
• Sydney R. Sparks, 25, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty March 18 to one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea on May 13 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 10 years be suspended. A $1,000 fine was imposed. She was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the Court. She was ordered to pay restitution and maintain employment as conditions of probation. She was ordered to pay $500 in restitution to Jansen Electric. She was accused Jan. 28 by the DeWitt Police Department.
