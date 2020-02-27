Dismissed
• One count of contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order against Christopher L. Jackson, 26, no address given, was dismissed. He was accused Feb. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Criminal mischief
• Eli C. Morrow, 25, 431 Fifth Ave. South, Apt. 14, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief and was ordered to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with nine days suspended and credit for one day served. A $625 fine was suspended. He was accused Nov. 27 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Driving while barred
• Shawn H. Barten, 56, of Toronto, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was ordered to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail. A $625 fine was suspended. He was accused Nov. 14 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
• Daryn B. Cain, 48, of Maquoketa, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 20 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $625 fine was suspended. Cain was accused Jan. 7 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
• Kristina K. Christenson, 31, 2715 S. 18th St., Apt. 208, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was ordered to serve 25 days in the Clinton County Jail. A $625 fine was suspended. She was accused Dec. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Joseph R. Cotton II, 27, 504 N. Third St., pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 25 days suspended. A $625 fine was imposed. Cotton II pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and was fined $315. He was accused Dec. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Charlie Johnson Jr., 36, 768 13th Ave. South, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was ordered to serve five days in the Clinton County Jail. A $625 fine was suspended. He was accused Oct. 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Erica N. Howard, 28, 330 22nd Place, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, second offense. A prison sentence not to exceed two years was suspended. A $625 fine was suspended. Howard was ordered to reside at and in accordance with the rules of the Hightower Facility. Two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, were dismissed. She was accused July 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
Escape from custody
• Erica N. Howard, 28, 330 22nd Place, pleaded guilty to escape from custody, felon. A prison sentence not to exceed five years was suspended. A $750 fine was suspended. She was accused July 15 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Theft
• Deborah K. Cochran, 51, 209 N. Fifth St., pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and was ordered to serve 240 days in the Clinton County Jail with 239 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $625 fine was imposed. One count of removal of theft detection device over $300 was dismissed. She was accused Dec. 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
