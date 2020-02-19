Violation of probation
• Max E. Gerber, 28, 620 11th Ave. South, stipulated to violations contained in the report of violation in two cases. The court found Gerber violated the terms of probation. Gerber was unsuccessfully discharged from probation in both cases. Probation revocation was filed Jan. 6 by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
• Tionna Z. Logan, 25, of Davenport, stipulated to violation of probation in five separate cases. The court ordered in two cases for Logan to be unsuccessfully discharged from probation. The court ordered in the other three cases for Logan to participate in and successfully complete the Drug Court program and reside at the 180 Zone as an additional condition of probation. Probation revocation was filed Oct. 10 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
• Taylor J. Skeel, 26, of DeWitt, stipulated to violations contained in the report of violation. The court found Skeel violated the terms of probation. The court ordered probation previously granted be revoked. Skeel was ordered to serve the term originally imposed. He received credit for time served in connection with the case. Probation revocation was filed Dec. 9 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
