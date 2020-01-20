Dismissed
• One count of violation of probation against Michael E. Diercks, 21, 515 Second Ave. South, was dismissed. Probation revocation was filed Nov. 7 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh.
• Two counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug against Keith R. Harkey, 31, of Blue Grass, were dismissed. He was accused Oct. 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
• One count of fourth-degree theft against Ameka Jones, 23, 706 Ninth Ave. South, was dismissed. She was accused Jan. 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Shawn M. Beeman, 38, of Urbandale, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, and was granted a deferred judgment. A $315 civil penalty was imposed. He was ordered to complete 90 hours of community service. He was accused Oct. 5 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Richard A. Powlistha, 60, 900 N. Third St., was found guilty by court of assault and was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $500 fine was imposed. He was accused Nov. 7 by the Clinton Police Department.
Contempt
• Mariya Gomez, 22, 331 19th Place, pleaded guilty to contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order and was ordered to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. She was accused Jan. 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Caleb E. Paarman, 30, of Walcott, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was ordered to serve 20 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 20 days served. A $625 fine was suspended. He was accused Aug. 14 by the Iowa Highway Patrol.
Drugs
• Marari J. Boardman, 36, 2507 Garfield St., pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and was fined $100. She was accused Jan. 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Zachary W. Broders, 33, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense. A prison sentence not to exceed five years was suspended. A $750 fine was suspended. He was accused March 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Zachary W. Broders, 33, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense. A prison sentence not to exceed five years was suspended. A $750 fine was imposed. He was accused Sept. 12 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Todd M. Hasenmiller, 41, 924 11th Ave. South, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and was ordered to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 89 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $315 fine was imposed. He was accused Dec. 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Lacy M. Pickney, 18, 3220 N. Third St., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and was granted a deferred judgment. A $315 civil penalty was imposed. Pickney was ordered to complete 30 hours of community service. She was accused Nov. 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Brian J. Willey, 23, of Preston, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and was fined $100. He was accused Dec. 20 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Forgery
• Zachary W. Broders, 33, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty to forgery. A prison sentence not to exceed five years was suspended. A $750 fine was imposed. He was ordered to complete the Residential Corrections Facility program. He was accused August 2, 2018, by the Clinton Police Department.
• Zachary W. Broders, 33, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty to four counts of forgery. A prison sentence not to exceed five years was suspended on each count. A $750 fine was suspended on each count. One count of using a juvenile to commit an indictable offense and one count of second-degree theft were dismissed. He was accused August 27, 2018, by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Thomas Brashear, 20, 514 1/2 10th Ave. South, pleaded guilty to interference with official acts and was fined $250. He was accused Nov. 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
Public intoxication
• Rosalin M. Aadland, 42, 2714 Roosevelt St., pleaded guilty to public intoxication and was ordered to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. She was accused Jan. 14 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Brian T. Krogman, 42, 1960 Glendale Road, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and was ordered to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. He was accused Jan. 15 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
• Amber M. Wieseler, 32, 910 S. Sixth St., pleaded guilty to public intoxication and was fined $65. She was accused Dec. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
Rabies vaccination violation
• Heather A. Shecterle, 42, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty to rabies vaccination violation and was fined $100. She was accused Jan. 7 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Reckless use of fire or explosives
• Nathaniel C. Murdock, 20, 316 First Ave., pleaded guilty to reckless use of fire or explosives and was ordered to serve 14 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 14 days served. A $315 fine was suspended. He was accused Dec. 28 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Jared Behrendt, 20, 228 Thorwaldsen Place, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree theft and was ordered to serve eight days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for eight days served. A $315 fine was suspended. He was accused April 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jared Behrendt, 20, 228 Thorwaldsen Place, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree theft and was ordered to serve nine days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for nine days served. He was accused Aug. 14 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Morgen M. Firrell, 23, 266 18th Place, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree theft and was fined $100. She was accused Jan. 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Marissa K. Long, 27, of Goose Lake, was found guilty of fifth-degree theft and was fined $65. She was accused April 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Zachary W. Broders, 33, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty to violation of probation and was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail. Probation revocation was filed March 9 by Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.