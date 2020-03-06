Compulsory education violation
• Paris L. Spadaro, 27, 715 Ninth Ave. South, Apt. 1/2, was found guilty by court of compulsory education violation, first offense. A $100 fine was suspended. She was accused Nov. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Dustin Leech, 26, of Wheatland, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was ordered to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 60 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $625 fine was imposed. He was accused Jan. 2 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Adrianna K.S. Simpson, 21, 1223 S. Seventh St., pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was ordered to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. A $625 fine was imposed. She was accused Dec. 22 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
• Douglas E. Steele, 55, 1826 N. Seventh St., pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was ordered to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 120 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $625 fine was suspended. Steele pleaded guilty to child endangerment and was ordered to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 120 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $625 fine was suspended. Steele pleaded guilty to operating while under the influence, first offense, and was ordered to serve 180 days in the Clinton County Jail with 120 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. Two counts of child endangerment were dismissed. He was accused Dec. 31 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Jessica L. Crabtree, 35, 215 10th Ave. North, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, second offense. A prison sentence not to exceed two years was suspended. A $625 fine was suspended. One count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, was dismissed. She was accused Nov. 21 by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Brandi J. Wright, 41, 716 15th Ave. South, pleaded guilty to interference with official acts and was fined $250. One count of providing false identification information was dismissed. She was accused Dec. 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Christopher J. Otten, 21, 752 10th Ave. South, pleaded guilty to first-degree theft. A prison sentence not to exceed 10 years was suspended. A $1,000 fine was suspended. One count of second-degree robbery was dismissed. He was accused Nov. 22 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Ryan R. Shaw, 31, 730 Melrose Court, pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree theft. A prison sentence not to exceed two years was suspended on each count. A $625 fine was suspended on each count. He was ordered to complete the Residential Corrections Facility program. He was accused Nov. 17, Nov. 24 and Nov. 30 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Eric A. White, 46, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft. A prison sentence not to exceed five years was suspended. A $750 fine was suspended. White pleaded guilty to eluding, speed over 25 over limit and was ordered to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with 96 days suspended and credit for 24 days served. A $625 fine was imposed. He was accused Sept. 24 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Travis A. Pierce Sr., 33, 434 Sixth Ave. South, Apt. 2E, pleaded guilty to violation of probation and was ordered to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 34 days served. Probation revocation was filed Dec. 17 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
