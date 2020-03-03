Dismissed
One count of first-degree theft against Shawn Peahl, 20, 2628 Roosevelt St., was dismissed. He was accused Feb. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while license denied or revoked
David E. Carber, 52, 536 Seventh Ave. South, pleaded guilty to driving while license denied or revoked. A $1,000 fine was suspended. He was accused Jan. 7 by the Clinton Police Department.
Justen A. Grimes, 36, 2349 Dunham St., pleaded guilty to driving while license denied or revoked. A $1,000 fine was imposed. He was accused Dec. 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
Blaine M. Bailey, 20, 523 Third Ave. South, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and was granted a deferred judgment. A $515 civil penalty was imposed. He was accused Jan. 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
Jean A. Bierman, 55, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and was fined $100. She was accused Feb. 3 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Crystal J. Kinnersley, 36, 243 Sixth Ave. North, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, and was ordered to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 89 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $500 fine was imposed. She was accused Jan. 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
Jennifer M. Rose, 40, 523 Third Ave. South, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and was ordered to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 89 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $315 fine was imposed. She was accused Jan. 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
Samantha A. Johnson, 33, of Camanche, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree theft and was fined $65. She was accused Jan. 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
