Assault
• Alexandra C. Patrick, 18, 1435 25th Ave. South, pleaded guilty to assault and was fined $200. She was accused Feb. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Disorderly conduct
• Daniel D. Figley, 36, of Grand Mound, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior, and was fined $65. He was accused July 9 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Drugs
• Felton Glover Jr., 37, 701 S. Bluff Blvd., No. 3, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and was fined $100. He was accused Jan. 31 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Nicholas J.R. Koranda, 21, 1115 Eighth Ave. South, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and was granted a deferred judgment. A $515 civil penalty was imposed. He was accused Jan. 14 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Ike Morris IV, 26, of Savanna, Illinois, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and was ordered to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 89 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $315 fine was imposed. He was accused Dec. 29 by the Clinton Police Department.
Possession of alcohol
• Ginger M. Feller, 45, of Camanche, pleaded guilty to possession of alcohol, school property or function, and was fined $100. She was accused Feb. 17 by the Camanche Police Department.
Public intoxication
• Colton M. Conaway, 25, 734 15th Ave. South, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and was fined $65. He was accused Feb. 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Letha J. Hanley, 51, 111 11th Ave. North, Apt. 3, was found guilty by court of fifth-degree theft and was fined $100. She was accused Feb. 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
• Kayln R. Fonner, 26, 708 Eighth Ave. South, stipulated to violations contained in the report of violation. The court found Fonner violated the terms of probation. Fonner was ordered to complete the program at Wish Ministries in lieu of completion of the program at the Residential Corrections Facility. Probation revocation was filed Jan. 21 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
