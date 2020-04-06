Assault
Devin M. Kock, 32, 1002 1/2 S. Fourth St., pleaded guilty to assault and was fined $150. He was accused Feb. 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while license denied or revoked
Erik C. Chavez, 39, 149 N. Fifth St., pleaded guilty to driving while license denied or revoked and was fined $1,000. He was accused Sept. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
LaJuan M.A. Bostic, 29, 531 Fifth Ave. South, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $315 fine was imposed. He was accused Jan. 26 by the Camanche police Department.
Virginia E. Garcia, 42, 1107 Fourth St., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended. A $315 fine was imposed. She was accused Dec. 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
Samantha J. Sperry, 25, of Camanche, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and was granted a deferred judgment. A $315 civil penalty was imposed. She was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service. Sperry was accused Feb. 26 by the Camanche Police Department.
Dustin J. Taylor, 28, 1677 Highway 67, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and was fined $100. He was accused Feb. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
Rachel B. Thornburg, 21, of Davenport, was found guilty by court of violation of probation. She was ordered to serve 11 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served.
