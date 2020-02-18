Assault
• Zachary D. Garrels, 28, 1624 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, and was granted a deferred judgment. A $315 civil penalty was imposed. He was accused Nov. 23 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Brianca J. Verhoeven, 26, of Fulton, Illinois, pleaded guilty to assault and was ordered to serve three days in the Clinton County Jail with two days suspended and credit for one day served. She was accused Jan. 14 by the Clinton Police Department.
Carrying weapons
• Mary B. Boling, 37, 4691 155th St., pleaded guilty to carrying weapons. A prison sentence not to exceed two years was suspended. A $625 fine was suspended. Boling pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense and was ordered to serve 365 days in the Clinton County Jail with 364 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $315 fine was suspended. She was accused Jan. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Fabian L.C. McCoy, 26, 614 Locust Place, pleaded guilty to carrying weapons. A prison sentence not to exceed two years was suspended. A $625 fine was suspended. McCoy pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense. A prison sentence not to exceed two years was suspended. A $625 fine was suspended. He was accused June 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
Compulsory education violation
• Renee N. Price, 38, 600 Kenilworth Court, Apt. B, was found guilty of compulsory education violation, first offense, and was granted a deferred judgment. A $65 civil penalty was imposed. She was accused Jan. 14 by the Clinton Police Department.
Criminal mischief
• Christopher A. Teske, 36, 2214 N. Fifth St., Apt. 1, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief. A prison sentence not to exceed two years was suspended. A $625 fine was suspended. He was accused Oct. 21 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• James J. Benischeck, 44, of Davenport, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, second offense. A prison sentence not to exceed two years was suspended. A $625 fine was imposed. Benischeck pleaded guilty to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, and was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 27 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. He was accused Dec. 26 by Motor Vehicle Enforcement.
• Amy E. Lashelle, 26, of Thomson, Illinois, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and was granted a deferred judgment. A $315 civil penalty was imposed. She was accused Dec. 24 by the Clinton Police Department.
Interference with official acts
• Christy L. Fiene, 44, of Savanna, Illinois, pleaded guilty to interference with official acts and was fined $250. Fiene pleaded guilty to public intoxication and was fined $100. She was accused Feb. 8 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Aaron L. Walters, 33, 721 Albany Court, pleaded guilty to interference with official acts, bodily injury, and was ordered to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 90 days served. A $315 fine was suspended. Walters pleaded guilty to domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, and was ordered to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 90 days served. A $315 fine was suspended. He was accused March 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
Sex offender registration violation
• Travis L. Walters, 39, 330 1/2 22nd Place, pleaded guilty to sex offender registration violation, first offense, and was ordered to serve 29 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 29 days served. A $625 fine was suspended. He was accused Jan. 13 by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
Theft
• Evan Bousman, 19, 2610 Harts Mill Road, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree theft and was granted a deferred judgment. A $515 civil penalty was imposed. One count of unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,500 was dismissed. He was accused Dec. 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Jessica M. Ferguson, 39, of Mount Carroll, Illinois, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree theft and was fined $250. She was accused Feb. 9 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Tommie J. Smith, 52, 626 12th Ave. South, Apt. B2, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree theft and was fined $250. He was accused Jan. 31 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of probation
Kylee Schmalfeldt, 27, of Wyoming, pleaded guilty to violation of probation and was ordered to serve 60 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 37 days served. Probation revocation was filed Dec. 23 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
• Joshua M. Waldorf, 38, of Camanche, pleaded guilty to violation of probation and was ordered to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Probation revocation was filed Jan. 3 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies.
