Dismissed
• Two counts of violation of probation against Seth R. Hammond, 26, 311 1/2 N. Fourth St., were dismissed. Probation revocation was filed Oct. 3 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow.
Not filed
• One count of third-degree burglary against Anthony V. Ettore, 54, of Wilton, was not filed. He was accused March 3 by the Clinton Police Department.{p class=”p1”}• One count of third-degree burglary against Daniel W. Simmons, 36, of Davenport, was not filed. He was accused March 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Devin M. Jarrett, 27, 1437 Prospect Ave., pleaded guilty to assault and was ordered to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with 10 days suspended. He was accused Feb. 17 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Stephanie K. Biggerstaff, 37, 423 Fourth Ave. South, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, second offense, and was ordered to serve 150 days in the Clinton County Jail with 75 days suspended and credit for 75 days served. A $625 fine was suspended. She was accused Dec. 22 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Mariya Gomez, 22, 626 12th Ave. South, Apt. B2, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 29 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $315 fine was imposed. She was accused Jan. 13 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Rachel M. Wilson, 26, 254 26th Ave. North, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and was granted a deferred judgment. A $515 civil penalty was imposed. She was accused Feb. 2 by the Clinton Police Department.{p class=”p1”}• William R. Worrels, 54, 2400 S. 14th St., was found guilty by jury of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense. A prison sentence not to exceed five years was suspended. A $750 fine was imposed. He was accused Oct. 10 by the Clinton Police Department.
Provide false identification information
• Keithen J. Martin, 38, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty to provide false identification information and was ordered to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Martin pleaded guilty to interference with official acts and was ordered to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. Martin was accused March 5 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Sexual abuse
• Cameron J. Wiley, 21, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse and was granted a deferred judgment. He was accused July 31 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Theft
• Brice C. Bitler, 30, of Albany, Illinois, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree theft and was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with 29 days suspended and credit for one day served. A $315 fine was suspended. Bitler was accused Sept. 20 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Rachel N. Kuhl, 25, of Fulton, Illinois, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree theft and was fined $100. She was accused March 1 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Calista L. Seelinger, 40, 751 Second Ave. South, No. 218, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree theft and was fined $250. She was accused Feb. 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
Violation of compulsory education mediation agreement
• Thomas F. Casey IV, 45, 2524 McKinley St., pleaded guilty to violation of compulsory education mediation agreement, first offense, and was fined $100. He was accused Feb. 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Erin M. Young, 40, 637 Sixth Ave. South, pleaded guilty to violation of compulsory education mediation agreement, first offense, and was fined $200. She was accused Feb. 27 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.