Assault
• Dylan J. Stine, 29, of Cassville, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty July 30 to two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered Stine to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 44 days suspended and credit for 46 days served on each count. A $625 fine was suspended on each count. Stine also pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, a serious misdemeanor. Tabor ordered Stine to serve 90 days in the Clinton County Jail with 44 days suspended and credit for 46 days served on each count. A $315 fine was suspended on each count. Stine also pleaded guilty to one count of operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. Tabor ordered Stine to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 30 days served. A $1,250 fine was imposed. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. Stine was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow any recommended treatment. He is to provide the court proof of completion. He was also ordered to complete the Drinking Driver’s program at the community college. One count of disarming a peace officer, a Class D felony, and one count of interference with official acts, inflict bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, were dismissed at sentencing. He was accused June 14 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Criminal mischief
• Brandon L. Houston, 21, 2523 Garfield St., pleaded guilty July 2 to one count of third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on July 30 ordered Houston to serve 120 days in the Clinton County Jail with 80 days suspended and credit for 12 days served. A $625 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was accused May 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
Disorderly conduct
• Deanna M. Rowson, 21, 810 S. Sixth St., pleaded guilty July 30 to one count of disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson ordered a $105 fine be imposed. She was accused June 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• William T. Coates, 21, 426 Fourth Ave. South, pleaded guilty July 29 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order granting deferred judgment July 29. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $315 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He must provide the court with proof of completion. He was accused April 7 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Hanike B. Cuatlacuatl Grant, 20, 340 Seventh Ave. North, pleaded guilty July 29 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order granting deferred judgment July 29. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $315 civil penalty was imposed. He was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He must provide the court with proof of completion. He was accused May 4 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Helena L. Fisher, 22, 551 Woodland Drive, pleaded guilty July 28 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order granting deferred judgment July 29. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $315 civil penalty was imposed. She was placed on unsupervised probation for one year. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She must provide the court with proof of completion. She was accused May 26 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Randy L. Gordon, 33, of Camanche, pleaded guilty July 30 to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Bert Watson on July 30 ordered a $105 fine be imposed. He was accused April 3 by the Camanche Police Department.
• Demetrius M. Jackson, 28, 1878 S. 27th St., pleaded guilty July 8 to three counts of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on July 29 ordered Jackson to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 30 days served on each count. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. A $315 fine was imposed on each count. One count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, was dismissed. He was accused May 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Paige E. Lindle, 18, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty July 29 to one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order granting deferred judgment July 29. The court deferred judgment for one year. A $315 civil penalty was imposed. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. She must provide the court with proof of completion. She was accused May 5 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Eluding
• Scott A. Plots, 24, 2715 N. Third St., pleaded guilty May 14 to one count of eluding, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on July 30 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for up to five years be suspended. A $750 fine was suspended. Plots was ordered to pay over $1,200 in victim restitution. Plots pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony. Barrows ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for up to five years be suspended. A $750 fine was suspended. He was ordered to pay $100 in victim restitution. Plots pleaded guilty in the same case to one count of operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. A sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for up to two years was suspended. A $625 fine was suspended. Plots pleaded guilty in a separate case to one count of possession of a controlled substance, namely marijuana, third offense, a Class D felony. A sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for up to five years was suspended. A $750 fine was suspended.Plots pleaded guilty June 17 in a separate case to one count of interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. He was ordered to serve one day in the Clinton County Jail with credit for one day served. Plots was placed on probation for three years on the felony counts and two years on the aggravated misdemeanor count. Plots’ probation was ordered to be supervised by the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services. Plots was ordered to complete the program at the Residential Corrections Facility; obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and complete recommended treatment; not possess, consume or have alcohol or illegal substances; and be subject to random and unannounced testing; maintain employment; and obtain a GED. One count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony, was dismissed. He was accused March 2, March 9 and April 6 by the Clinton Police Department.
Operating while under the influence
• Nicole M. Davis, 33, 1331 N. Third St., pleaded guilty June 17 to one count of operating while under the influence, third offense, a Class D felony. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on July 29 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for up to five years be suspended. She was placed on probation for two years. She was ordered to undergo a substance abuse evaluation and follow any recommended treatment and complete the Drinking Driving program. Davis was sentenced to 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. The court authorized the jail sentence to be served by electronic monitoring. A $3,125 fine was imposed. She was accused Dec. 16 by the Clinton Police Department.
