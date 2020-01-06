Driving while barred
• Jason E. Starr, 29, 612 11th Ave. South, pleaded guilty to driving while barred and was ordered to serve 10 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for 10 days served. A $625 fine was suspended. He was accused June 15, 2018, by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Avery C. Brooks Davis, 32, 307 S. Sixth St., pleaded guilty to a controlled substance violation. A prison sentence not to exceed 10 years was suspended. A $1,000 fine was imposed. One count of controlled substance violation and one count of failure to affix drug stamp were dismissed. Brooks Davis was accused October 26, 2018, by the Clinton Police Department.
• Avery C. Brooks Davis, 32, 307 S. Sixth St., pleaded guilty to a controlled substance violation. A prison sentence not to exceed five years was suspended. A $750 fine was imposed. Brooks Davis was accused June 21 by the Clinton Police Department.
Forgery
• Ashley A. Davis, 32, 733 10th Ave. South, pleaded guilty to four counts of forgery and was granted a deferred judgment. A $750 civil penalty was imposed on one count and suspended on three counts. She was accused May 15 by the Clinton Police Department.
Theft
• Royle J. Cheel, 37, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and was ordered to serve 240 days in the Clinton County Jail with 210 days suspended. A $625 fine was imposed. Cheel was accused January 10, 2019, by the DeWitt Police Department.
• David L. Hayton Sr., 57, 311 N. Fourth St., pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and was ordered to serve 45 days in the Clinton County Jail with 30 days suspended and credit for 15 days served. A $625 fine was suspended. He was accused Oct. 18 by the Clinton Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.