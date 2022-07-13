DEWITT — Fair Week in Clinton County kicks off July 20, and organizers say this year’s event promises plenty of family fun and entertainment.
General admission is free July 20, which also has been designated Master Gardeners Day, but a food drive will take place and donations are encouraged.
Admission on other days is free between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. After 3 p.m., until closing time, admission is $10. Season passes are $20 each. Kids ages 9 and under will be admitted free of charge, and participants in 4-H and FFA can get in free with a wristband.
Food specials for the week include lunch specials in the beer barn beginning at 11:30 a.m. each day. Thursday will feature poultry and lamb, Friday is beef and Saturday is pork.
The cattlemen’s ribeye sandwiches will be served from 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Daily highlights in the open lunch shelter include face painting Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-7 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.
A balloon artist will be on hand Friday, 1-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.
Live music will be performed in the beer barn. Jeff Spradley will play Wednesday, 6-9 p.m.; Mike Nash on Thursday, 6-9 p.m.; Ariel McReynolds on Friday, 3-6 p.m.; Seth Klinefelter on Saturday, 3-6 p.m.; and the Matt McPhersen Band on Saturday, 9 p.m.-midnight.
The highlights for fair week are:
Wednesday, July 20
9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. — Master Gardeners seminars in the outdoor living tent
4-7 p.m. — Food drive
3-8 p.m. — Auditorium open to the public
7 p.m. — Skid steer rodeo in the main arena.
Thursday, July 21
9 a.m. — Horse show
9 a.m. — Sheep, goat show in the swine arena.
9 a.m.-8 p.m. — Auditorium open to the public
10 a.m.-7 p.m. — Commercial exhibits open
10 a.m. — Creative arts make & take in the Master Gardeners tent
10 a.m. — Diary show in the beef arena
10 a.m. — Clinton County Board of Supervisors meeting in the south room of the auditorium
11:30 a.m. — Creative arts demonstration in the auditorium
11:30 a.m. — Lunch special, poultry or lamb, in the beer barn.
12:30 p.m. — No fit beef contest in the beef arena
1 p.m. — Flower show and make and take in the auditorium
2p.m. — Creative arts make and take in the auditorium
2 p.m. — Truth Singers in the community tent
3:30 p.m. — Livestock judging contest in the swine arena
4:30 p.m. — 4-H Awards Recognition program in the beef arena: 4-H Hall of Fame, Meritorious Service, Graduating seniors and Clover Kids and Foundation Scholarship
5-11 p.m. — Beer barn open
5:30 p.m. — Fair Hall of Fame, queen crowning and queens’ pie auction in the beef arena
7 p.m. — Hypnotist, featuring Randy Andrews, in the beef arena
Friday, July 22
8 a.m. — Poultry show in the poultry barn
8:30 a.m. — Heifer show in the beef arena
9 a.m.-8 p.m. — Auditorium open to the public
10 a.m.-7 p.m. — Commercial exhibits open
10:30 a.m. — Free watermelon for 4-H families
11 a.m. — Rabbit show in the swine barn
11 a.m. — Creative arts make and take in the auditorium
11:30 a.m. — Lunch special, beef, in the beer barn
Noon — Money grab in the beef arena
12:30 p.m. — Pet show in the auditorium
1 p.m. — Master Gardeners make and take in the Master Gardeners tent
1 p.m.-midnight — Beer barn open
1:30 p.m. — Hay auction and awards presentation in the beef arena for performance beef, livestock judging and the Tom Olson Memorial Scholarship
2 p.m. — Market steer show in the beef arena
2:30 p.m. — Creative arts demonstration in the auditorium
4-6 p.m. — Ag learning center in the swine building
4-6 p.m. — Touch-A-Truck in the west lot
5 p.m. — State fair photographs in the auditorium
5-8 p.m. — Cattlemen ribeye sandwich special
6 p.m. — Mutton bustin’
7:30 p.m. — Rodeo in the main arena, featuring Sandburr Rodeo Productions
Saturday, July 23
8 a.m. — Dog show (obedience, showmanship/agility) in the beef arena
8 a.m. — Breeding/market swine show in the swine barn
9 a.m.-8 p.m. — Auditorium open to the public
10 a.m.-7 p.m. — Commercial exhibits open
11 a.m.-2 p.m. — Antiques & Uniques appraisal show in the community tent
11:30 a.m. — Lunch special, pork, in the beer barn
12 p.m.-midnight — Beer barn open
1 p.m. — Master Gardeners make and take in the Master Gardeners tent
1 p.m. — State fair photographs in the auditorium
2 p.m. — Creative arts demonstration in the auditorium
3:30 p.m. — Share the Fun in the beef arena
4 p.m. — Open Pee Wee swine show in the swine arena
4-6 p.m. — Ag learning center, in the swine arena, featuring “I Milked a Cow” and the “milkstache” contest
4:30 p.m. — Bill Riley Talent Show in the beef arena
5 p.m. — Working exhibits in the auditorium
5-8 p.m. — Cattlemen ribeye sandwich special
5:30 p.m. — Antique tractor parade in the main arena
6 p.m. — Tractor pull in the main arena, featuring the East Central Iowa Pullers Association
Sunday, July 24
7:30-8 a.m. — Expression session in the horse arena
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Auditorium open to the public
9 a.m. — Bucket/bottle calf show in the beef arena
10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Commercial exhibits open
10 a.m. — State fair photographs in the auditorium
11 a.m. — Farm Crops/FFA photography awards in the auditorium
11 a.m. — Pedal pull in the swine arena
12:30 p.m. — 4-H award and recognition program: Communication Day, Outstanding non-livestock exhibitors, herdsmanship and club booth in the beef arena.
1 p.m. — Fashion show in the beef arena, followed by the presentation of the Florence McCulloh Award
2:30 p.m. — All 4-H/FFA projects released
2:30-4 p.m. — Creative arts release time
3-10 p.m. — Beer barn open
6 p.m. — Demolition Derby in the main arena, featuring Viola Boyz Promotions
Kate Howes writes for the DeWitt Observer.
